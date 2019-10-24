Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Total by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Total by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,445,000. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.73. 156,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. Total SA has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

