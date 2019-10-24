Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $819,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,887. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $24.63 on Thursday, reaching $257.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,080. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.94. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.72.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

