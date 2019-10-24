Clarius Group LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,079,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.17. 346,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,896,131. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.