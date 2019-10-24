Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 71,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.94. 29,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,040.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,386,567 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

