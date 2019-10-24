Clarius Group LLC Sells 5,350 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Avalara by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 62,732 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth $4,423,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 170,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $14,360,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $89,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,782 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,264 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. KeyCorp set a $101.00 price target on shares of Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

AVLR stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.26. 6,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,933. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.