CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $453,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 27,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,180. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $2,011,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,948.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $323,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,797,281.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,186. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus set a $66.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.