Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Position Reduced by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $270.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.70. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 1-year low of $162.18 and a 1-year high of $413.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 0.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

