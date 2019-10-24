Cognios Capital LLC Invests $425,000 in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $199,733.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,683.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $128.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $107.22 and a 12 month high of $134.37.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.17.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

