Colrain Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Colrain Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for about 0.6% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00.

CTVA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.95. 27,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,911. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.