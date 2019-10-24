Columbus Macro LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,703 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 39,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

EWG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.47. 24,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,433. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $28.95.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

