Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBSH. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 487,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $67.94.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $127,631.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $195,072.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $8,473,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 705,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

