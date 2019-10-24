Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE CMC opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.76. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $21.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.92%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

