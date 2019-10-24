Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SID. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NYSE:SID traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $3.06. 9,279,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 39.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 179.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

