Comparing Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) & Cytosorbents (OTCMKTS:CTSO)

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Delcath Systems and Cytosorbents, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.60%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delcath Systems and Cytosorbents’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $3.41 million 0.43 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Cytosorbents $22.50 million 6.95 -$17.21 million ($0.56) -8.64

Cytosorbents has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,326.61% N/A -428.01% Cytosorbents -72.43% -105.97% -53.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Delcath Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol, a development stage blood purification technology; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

