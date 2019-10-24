Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$1,400.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,250.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1,235.71.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

CSU traded up C$13.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1,303.94. 38,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$814.32 and a 12-month high of C$1,356.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,308.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,240.03. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.37.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.05 by C($1.37). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 36.3100019 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.