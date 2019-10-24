Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $846,000 in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $269,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $19,970,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 794,810 shares of company stock worth $86,961,210. Insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

