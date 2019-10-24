Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.33.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $293.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

