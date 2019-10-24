Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 54,359 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 98,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,500,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,667.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,725. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.