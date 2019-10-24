Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $54.35 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

