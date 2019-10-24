Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 62.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Shares of COO opened at $282.20 on Thursday. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $228.65 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.