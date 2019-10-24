Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires 306 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $234.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

