Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $55,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 111.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

