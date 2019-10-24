Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 45.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,225,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $538,534,000 after buying an additional 7,616,881 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $46,810,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 18,815.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 38.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,419,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,803 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 94.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,513 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 717,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,243. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.00, a PEG ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $39.16.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

