Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,256,000 after buying an additional 8,307,253 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $662,915,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,985,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $569,573,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,727,422 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,842,000 after buying an additional 71,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $67,794.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,152. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

