Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.71-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. Cousins Properties also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.92-3.00 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cousins Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

CUZ stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

