Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $222.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million.

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $302.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVTI shares. ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Covenant Transportation Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

