Cream (CRM) Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. Cream has a market capitalization of $32,089.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00847644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037934 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00174166 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005906 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00083720 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002841 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

