Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $388,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,677. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $100.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27.

