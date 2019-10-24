Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 134,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGHY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,207. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

