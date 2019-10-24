Crystal Amber Fund (LON:CRS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $180.00

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.38), with a volume of 18922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.50 ($2.42).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 179.58. The firm has a market cap of $172.85 million and a P/E ratio of 19.21.

About Crystal Amber Fund (LON:CRS)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

