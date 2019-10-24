CSL (ASX:CSL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $215.76

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $215.76 and traded as low as $251.30. CSL shares last traded at $252.75, with a volume of 679,132 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$238.35 and its 200-day moving average price is A$216.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.79, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. CSL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

In other CSL news, insider Paul Perreault 5,350 shares of CSL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. Also, insider Robert Cuthbertson purchased 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$234.05 ($165.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,578,199.15 ($1,119,290.18).

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

