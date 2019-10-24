CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $2.00. CTI Industries shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

CTI Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

