CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of CVBF traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. 1,124,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $23.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

CVBF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $101,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,436.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

