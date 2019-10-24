CVCoin (CVN) One Day Volume Tops $183,818.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, HADAX and OpenLedger DEX. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $780,370.00 and $183,818.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00226575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.01442840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00093492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

