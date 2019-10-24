CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 343,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares during the period. Colrain Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 106,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 389,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

CVS stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,513. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

