Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Bruker worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 61.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 108,215 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Bruker by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 48,104 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 47,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $2,023,592.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,220.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burkhard Prause sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $674,557.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $490.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.70 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

