Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $131.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

