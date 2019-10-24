Cwm LLC Has $9.57 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15,668.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,207,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after buying an additional 174,230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,770,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,217,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 169,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 68,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $108.25 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $109.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.29.

