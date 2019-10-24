Cwm LLC Sells 196,563 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,563 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 222,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after buying an additional 184,594 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 61,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IEUR opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

