Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,260 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 300,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $344.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.27 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 32.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.15000 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

