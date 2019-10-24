Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 208.7% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.60.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.84. 8,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.77. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $85.89 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.