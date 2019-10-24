Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,356 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,798,000 after buying an additional 15,750,661 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,323,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,323,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,667,000 after purchasing an additional 944,786 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,942. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

