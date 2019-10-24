Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $18.84 Million Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,835,000. L3Harris comprises about 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $12,079,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LHX traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $201.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $217.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

