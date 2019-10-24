Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Stock Price Up 21.7%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU) shares rose 21.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 121,070 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 50,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68.

Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Byumba exploration permit that covers an area of approximately 90,119 hectares, which is located to the north of the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda.

