Deutsche Bank Boosts E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $36.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point set a $52.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. 2,200,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $230,824.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,728.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 393.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,037,000 after buying an additional 3,397,462 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,581,000 after buying an additional 957,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after buying an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,731,000 after buying an additional 389,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2,066.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 398,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 380,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.