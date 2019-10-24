Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €35.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €35.50 ($41.28) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.38 ($44.63).

Shares of FRA DWNI traded down €0.82 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €33.62 ($39.09). The company had a trading volume of 440,945 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.80.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

