Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $413.28

Dialight Plc (LON:DIA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $413.28 and traded as high as $338.00. Dialight shares last traded at $338.00, with a volume of 3,690 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialight in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $105.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1,083.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 341.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 412.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.

About Dialight (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

