Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 16,700 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,435,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,817,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,349,000 after acquiring an additional 112,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,915 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 805,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. ValuEngine raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $723.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

