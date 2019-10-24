Diligent Investors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.