Diligent Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 156,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.